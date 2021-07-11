Skip to content
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
The nearly 71-year-old Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space tourism company reached an altitude of about 53 miles (88 kilometers) over the New Mexico desert — enough to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth — and then safely glided back home to a runway landing.
National
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater
National
2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying Arizona blaze
Tips to Optimize Your Metabolism
Sponsored
National
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
TOP HEADLINES
National
Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery
Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By
FRANCES D’EMILIO
Francis, 84, has been steadily on the mend, according to the Vatican, following his July 4 scheduled surgery to remove a portion of his large intestine.
National
Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
CNN Newsource
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
News
NFL Linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Police say NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.
News
Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Cordell Wright
Over the past 25 years, Hot Harley Nights has raised over 3.5 million dollars for the Make-A-Wish foundation.
News
G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use of tax havens
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
The world’s top finance officials have endorsed plans for a global minimum corporate tax.
News
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters, fire danger high
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Dakota News Now staff
Forest Service officials have temporarily banned campfires in the Superior National Forest.
First Alert Regional Radar
FEATURES
LATEST VIDEO
News
Austin Haskins Saturday Late Night/Sunday Forecast
News
Austin Haskins Saturday Evening Forecast
News
Hot Harley Nights raises fund for Make-A-Wish
News
President Biden signs new executive order encouraging competition in several industries
MORE NEWS
National
‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
DANICA COTO and JOSHUA GOODMAN
The Biden administration has so far given no indication it will provide military assistance.
National
White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push
Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
With the COVID-19 vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is returning fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots.
National
First large cruise ship arrives in Alaska after 21 months
Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By
Sean Maguire
and
Ed Payne
The Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas is on a simulated voyage per requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test protocols for safe voyages, KTUU reported.
National
‘Laredo’ actor William Smith dies; played cowboys, brawlers
Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
William Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.
National
Police arrest Bangladesh factory owners after fire kills 52
Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside the capital Dhaka.
National
Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000
Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
Heritage Auctions in Dallas said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987.
National
Cheers: Wisconsin brewery combines beer and ice cream
Updated: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT
|
By
Katrina Nickell
Lots of people like beer and also like ice cream. Now, you can get both of them together.
National
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
On Friday, Death Valley National Park in California recorded a staggering high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius) and could reach the same high on Saturday.
News
South Dakota Educators Association avoids stance on NEA “Critical Race Theory” vote
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Austin Goss
The South Dakota Educators Association (SDEA) avoided taking a public stance on a critical race theory resolution by the National Educators Association (NEA), but South Dakota state lawmakers have not.
News
Bad weather boating safety reminders in South Dakota
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By
Cordell Wright
Following the recent boating accident near Clark South Dakota, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks wants to remind boaters of safety tips during bad weather.
News
President Biden signs new executive order encouraging competition in several industries
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By
Kevin Gonzalez
Four meat packers control 85% of the market, so they’re looking at expanding that to more regional and local production to create more competition in the market.
News
South Dakota’s laziest race helps domestic abuse survivors
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By
Miranda Paige
It may be one of the shortest races of the year, but it’s set to make a huge impact. The Compass Center is holding their second annual 0.5K race Saturday in Sioux Falls.
News
Journey Through Spink County offers local history guide
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By
Cooper Seamer
For the rest of July, visitors to Spink County can participate in a contest to visit as many local historical sites as possible, and learn a little history along the way.
News
Defense for Jason Ravnsborg asks for Joseph Boever’s psychiatric records
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By
KOTA Staff
Ravnsborg's legal team also claims that in the weeks before the accident Boever had been acting *quote "erratically."
News
South Dakota sees clunky rollout of medical pot rules
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
and
Stephen Groves
South Dakota government officials are scrambling to reach a consensus on rules around medical pot.
News
Fireworks ‘mishap’ sends four people to the hospital
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
Four people ended up in the hospital after what authorities are calling a fireworks “mishap” in a Rapid City suburb.
MORE NEWS
National
Biden tells Putin that Russia must crack down on cybercriminals
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By
ZEKE MILLER and ERIC TUCKER
The conversation came less than a month after the two leaders met in Geneva, when Biden warned against continuing cyberattacks emanating from Russia.
National
Graves of indigenous children at former Pa. boarding school prompt investigation
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT
|
By
CNN staff
The remains of nine children found on the grounds of a former Pennsylvania boarding school has prompted a federal investigation into a dark chapter in American history.
News
South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
A South Dakota man has died and his wife was hurt in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.
National
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT
|
By
MIKE STOBBE and COLLIN BINKLEY
The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
News
Brookings Summer Arts Festival returns for 50th Anniversary
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT
|
By
Scott Engen
Each year, nearly 80,000 people make their way to Pioneer Park for the Brookings Summer Arts Festival.
News
Minneapolis to evaluate pursuit policy after motorist killed
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday the city will review its police pursuit policy after a chase that ended with an officer hitting and killing an innocent motorist.
National
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. GM says it has no reports of injuries.
News
Sioux Falls Regional Airport hosting job fair
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT
|
By
Dakota News Now staff
The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 13th for more than 50 openings.
National
Residents evacuated from Miami-area condo can retrieve essential items
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older.
National
African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
Zaila Avant-garde breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.