Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

About Us

KDLT celebrates 60 years on the air

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
The television station now known as KDLT first signed on the air on June 12th, 1960.

KDLV off-air due to high temps

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
KDLV is currently off-air due to high temperatures in the area.

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Copyright Complaint Info

About Us

Sioux Falls bankers and financial counselors offer advice if you can't pay your bills

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
If you have bills that you can't pay, being proactive could bring you those most grace.

Latest News

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Privacy policy

Download Our New App!

Updated: Jan. 10, 2020 at 8:40 AM CST
Download Our New App!

About Us

Shawn Cable announces departure from KSFY

Updated: Dec. 23, 2019 at 9:20 AM CST
Shawn says his decision to leave wasn't an easy one. But after 20 years in local morning television, Shawn Cable says he's ready to sleep in.

About Us

Saint Mary's and Wisconsin open the college basketball season in Sioux Falls

Updated: Nov. 5, 2019 at 4:30 AM CST
The Sanford Pentagon host Division I hoops.

About Us

A Brookings rodeo hosts several events

Updated: Oct. 31, 2019 at 9:30 AM CDT
The First Chance Bonanza PRCA Rodeo kicks off in Brookings.