Advertisement

$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters

By MARTHA BELLISLE
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Monday set a $1.2 million bail for the man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Dawit Kelete, who is Black, drove the car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators, part of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting racial inequality and police violence. The car hit two people and sped away about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Over the weekend, a judge found probable cause to hold Kelete on an investigation of vehicular assault.

But the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has yet to file charges against Kelete. It says it's waiting for additional required information from the State Patrol.

"A charging decision is expected by Wednesday afternoon," spokesman Casey McNerthney said.

Kelete's lawyer, John Henry Browne, said the crash was a "horrible, horrible accident" and was not intentional.

"There's absolutely nothing political about this case whatsoever," Browne told The Associated Press. "My client is in tears. He's very remorseful. He feels tremendous guilt."

Kelete is originally from Eritrea and is a U.S. citizen, Browne said. He lives with his family in Seattle, and they're very religious, he said.

Kelete was the owner of the Jaguar XJL and was alone in the car, according to a Washington State Patrol report submitted to the court late Saturday.

The protesters screamed and scattered as the car approached. A graphic video shows the vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. It appeared to swerve slightly as it came toward two people still in the road. The car slid sideways as it hit the two protesters, sending them into the air. The driver turned on his flashers just after impact, and drove away.

Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love, 32, from Portland, Oregon, was in serious condition.

"I'm alive and stable," Love posted on Facebook late Sunday. "In a lot of pain. I cannot believe Summer was murdered. If they thought this murder would make us back down, they are very wrong. Very wrong.

Love also said: "My FB is filled with death threats, that and only being able to use one hand has me going slow. I deeply appreciate and feel all the love y'all are sending me."

After Kelete was stopped by state troopers, he agreed to take a field sobriety test for drugs and alcohol. The tests showed he was not impaired, the state patrol said.

"The driver was reserved and appeared sullen throughout his time in custody," Trooper James McGuire wrote in the arrest report. "At one point he asked if the injured pedestrians were okay."

Kelete, 27, was booked into the King County Correctional Facility on Saturday morning on two counts of vehicular assault.

Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest following the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests. Dozens of people were arrested last week in connection with protests as demonstrations continued after authorities cleared the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone in downtown Seattle.

The state patrol had closed a section of I-5 for 19 days in a row because of the protesters, troopers said. It had been closed to traffic for more than an hour before the crash.

The state patrol said going forward it won’t allow protesters to enter I-5 and would arrest pedestrians on the freeway.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

National Politics

Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday assailed plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week and said schools must be “fully operational” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump: We want to reopen schools

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke at a discussion on how to reopen U.S. schools.

Coronavirus

Debate over reopening schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Local and federal officials are debating how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

Latest News

National Politics

US general skeptical that bounties led to troops’ deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
The top U.S. general for the Middle East says the intelligence suggesting that Russia may have paid Taliban militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan was worrisome, but he is not convinced that any bounties resulted in U.S. military deaths.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

Heat will stay stuck on extra high for July in most of US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
Widespread and prolonged extreme heat is baking the contiguous United States and meteorologists see no relief in sight, except for a brief time in a corner of the Pacific Northwest.

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

Curiosity Mars rover starts summer tour

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover is going on a summer road trip.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.