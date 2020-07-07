Active COVID-19 cases down in South Dakota; State sees additional death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while active cases dropped in the state Tuesday.

A Minnehaha County man in his 70s was the latest victim, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. A total of 98 South Dakotans have died due to the disease.

The state saw 58 new known COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases to 7,163. Active cases dropped by 70 to 875, reversing course from the rising trend of the past few days.

Current hospitalizations dropped by five to 64. Only three percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospital beds are occupied.

The state processed 1,062 tests on Tuesday, 5.4% of which came back positive. The state had processed fewer than 300 tests the previous two days.

