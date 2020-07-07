Camp Leif Ericson welcomes in-person campers for first time in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus is causing many summer camps to shut their gates this summer, but Camp Leif Ericson is finding a way to bring kids to camp while keeping them safe.

This week, campers returned to Leif Ericson for the first in-person camp of the summer.

A lot of planning already goes into a summer camp, and even more is needed when a pandemic interrupts summer plans.

Camp Director Mike Murphy said, “Back in May we received some guidance from the American Camp Association in conjunction with YUSA, and it was about an 82-page document that provided some guidelines for camps this summer. Although it was a little bit overwhelming at first to go through all of the guidelines, we found that fortunately a lot of our procedures were already in line with that.”

While adapting to COVID-19, Camp Leif Ericson had Camp at Home in June where kids got to experience everything virtually.

Although camp is back, Camp Director Mike Murphy says they’re at around 50% capacity of campers, with many safety precautions in place.

“It’s been a long couple of months for everybody. Obviously dealing with a lot this spring and into the summer, and a lot of uncertainty, so to have our campers back and out at camp has been a very exciting development for us. It’s really great to be back as normal as we possibly can for this summer,” said Murphy.

Murphy added that this summer the camp is hosting six, one week long sessions in order to limit any potential exposures for campers and staff.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.