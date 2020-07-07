Advertisement

Camp Leif Ericson welcomes in-person campers for first time in 2020

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus is causing many summer camps to shut their gates this summer, but Camp Leif Ericson is finding a way to bring kids to camp while keeping them safe.

This week, campers returned to Leif Ericson for the first in-person camp of the summer.

A lot of planning already goes into a summer camp, and even more is needed when a pandemic interrupts summer plans.

Camp Director Mike Murphy said, “Back in May we received some guidance from the American Camp Association in conjunction with YUSA, and it was about an 82-page document that provided some guidelines for camps this summer. Although it was a little bit overwhelming at first to go through all of the guidelines, we found that fortunately a lot of our procedures were already in line with that.”

While adapting to COVID-19, Camp Leif Ericson had Camp at Home in June where kids got to experience everything virtually.

Although camp is back, Camp Director Mike Murphy says they’re at around 50% capacity of campers, with many safety precautions in place.

“It’s been a long couple of months for everybody. Obviously dealing with a lot this spring and into the summer, and a lot of uncertainty, so to have our campers back and out at camp has been a very exciting development for us. It’s really great to be back as normal as we possibly can for this summer,” said Murphy.

Murphy added that this summer the camp is hosting six, one week long sessions in order to limit any potential exposures for campers and staff.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

10-year-old Sioux Falls girl takes on '50-yard challenge'

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jenna LeMair
There’s a challenge that’s now gained support from over 100-thousand people world-wide. It’s called the 50 yard challenge, where kids offer their lawn moving service for free to 50 people in need.

Community

Sioux Falls paint studio goes virtual, attracts artists around the nation

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
When the pandemic ended classes in the studio, Buskohl welcomed students virtually and now has people painting together while being miles apart.

Community

Children's Inn holds Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
Did you know that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner? It happens - and it happens here, in our own community.

Community

Coronavirus concerns amid Independence Day celebrations

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The first half of 2020 has brought many challenges to people, and even America’s birthday cannot undermine the impact of COVID-19.

Latest News

Community

Farm animals crash virtual meetings

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
If your virtual happy hours or conference calls are getting a little repetitive during this pandemic, one family farm in Garretson is hoping to spice up those conference calls with a little visit from a furry friend.

Community

Taking extra steps to help tribal members

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
The COVID-19 pandemic has put an extra strain on many tribal communities across South Dakota.

Community

Brookings continues with COVID restrictions on businesses

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
As of Thursday, Brookings County has less than 75 Coronavirus cases linked to the area and the city is continuing to have local businesses follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Community

Sioux Falls woman reunites dozens of letters addressed to SD veteran

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Jenna LeMair
Stumbling upon a stranger's handwritten letters from loved ones is pretty uncommon. But, being able to reunite those letters with that is rare.

Community

Fireworks laws around South Dakota

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Law enforcement officials are offering safety tips for fireworks use, while also issuing a reminder about fireworks laws.

Community

"Drive Out Domestic Violence" campaign begins next week

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
The campaign benefits the work of the Children's Inn in Sioux Falls. For more than 40 years the organization has been providing help to victims of abuse.