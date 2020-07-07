Contest: Test your knowledge of 1990s TV
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - How well do you remember the 1990s?
This summer marks the 60th year both KDLT and KSFY have been on the air, and we’re celebrating with a series of quizzes looking back at television throughout the decades.
You can win a prize from the sponsor just by taking the quiz - winners will be chosen at random from among all quiz takers. So grab your Sony Discman and take the quiz today!
We’ll roll out a new quiz each Friday.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.