Contest: Test your knowledge of 1990s TV

1990s television trivia quiz
1990s television trivia quiz(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - How well do you remember the 1990s?

This summer marks the 60th year both KDLT and KSFY have been on the air, and we’re celebrating with a series of quizzes looking back at television throughout the decades.

Take the 1990s quiz here!

You can win a prize from the sponsor just by taking the quiz - winners will be chosen at random from among all quiz takers. So grab your Sony Discman and take the quiz today!

We’ll roll out a new quiz each Friday.

