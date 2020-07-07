Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accompanied President Donald Trump to Washington aboard Air Force One on Friday night despite having had close contact with Trump’s son’s girlfriend, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump has been in a position all along to encounter a virus that spreads from people who don’t feel sick, such as Noem, who had interacted closely at a campaign fundraiser with Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who turned out to be infected. Noem's spokesperson, Maggie Seidel, says the Republican governor didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another blow to the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the project. However, Monday’s order also put on hold the lower court ruling as it pertains to other oil and gas pipelines across the nation. The Trump administration had argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit program that has been in the place since the 1970s was functioning properly when it was cancelled by a Montana judge in April. Critics argued the program allows pipeline companies to skirt responsibility for damage to water bodies.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former conservative operative who was once romantically linked to a Russian agent has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison in South Dakota. Paul Erickson was not charged in connection to his relationship with Maria Butina. She was deported in October after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda. The Argus Leader reports that Erickson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering as part of fraudulent investment schemes he operated for many years. Prosecutors say Erickson concocted multiple investment schemes from 1996 to August 2018.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of the leaders of a protest before President Donald Trump’s pre-Independence Day appearance at Mount Rushmore was officially charged for allegedly stealing a shield from a law enforcement officer. Thirty-eight-year-old Nick Tilsen, of Porcupine, South Dakota, is charged with second-degree robbery, simple assault and three other charges stemming from Friday’s demonstration that drew more than 100 protesters in 95-degree heat. Tilsen is a a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of a local activist organization called NDN Collective.