Advertisement

Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order

DAPL
DAPL(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review.

Pipeline attorneys filed the motion - along with a notice of appeal - late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5.

In denying the request for an expedited ruling, Boasberg said Tuesday he will scheduled a status hearing to discuss scheduling when he receives the Dakota Access motion to keep the pipeline running.

Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in his motion filed Monday that shutting down the pipeline requires a number of time-consuming and expensive steps that would take “well more” than 30 days.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Latest News

News

Iowa’s Grassley to skip GOP convention due to virus concerns

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will not be attending the Republican National Convention for the first time in his 40-year Senate career due to concerns about the coronavirus.

State

Confederate flag emblem removed in Gettysburg

Updated: 7 hours ago
The City Council in a South Dakota community named for the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg says a logo that included a Confederate flag has been removed from police department cars, buildings and patches.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 7 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Economy

Global stocks slip as virus outbreaks dim hopes for rebound

Updated: 8 hours ago
Global shares and U.S. futures are mostly lower as expanding coronavirus outbreaks dim hopes for a speedy recovery.

Environment

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another blow to the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the project.

News

How the pandemic has affected local weddings

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
​This time of year is a popular time for weddings, but just like many events have been impacted by the pandemic, some weddings have had to be postponed or changed.