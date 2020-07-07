Residents pushing back on new Silverstar car wash plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Homeowners living near a new proposed car wash in Sioux Falls are pushing back on those plans.

Silverstar plans to build a car wash on Minnesota Avenue between 23rd and 25th streets, the old Vern Eide location.

Several homeowners in that area are now petitioning the “conditional use permit” granted by the city, citing concerns over noise and traffic control.

The group plans to voice those concerns at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

