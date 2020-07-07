Sioux Falls woman competing in cross country ‘Great Grass Race’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is embarking on a cross country race on a lawnmower and she might need your help.

Katie Knight is one of 12 people competing in the Great Grass Race. Six teams plot their own course from LA to NY on craftsman lawnmowers.

They won’t have any money for food, water or gas. Instead, they will have to rely on strangers and mow their lawns in return.

Knight says she came across the contest while watching a game show and figured she would take a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.

“The first one that I saw and I applied and I really didn’t think that I would ever hear a call or anything back. It was just one of those crazy random instances,” said Knight.

The Great Grass Race begins Friday. You can follow along on the streaming site Menace Vision as well as Amazon Fire TV.

