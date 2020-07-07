Tuesday Night Weather Update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Warm and humid conditions will remain around our area overnight and into Wednesday. A few storms are possible Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, mainly from central through northeast South Dakota. It’ll be hot and mainly sunny Wednesday afternoon with more storms developing late in the day, this time mainly around the I-29 corridor and eastward. Some of those storms could be severe.

