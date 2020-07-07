Unsettled weather pattern continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) -We have a few showers and thunderstorms around the region this morning. Those should come to an end, and we should start to see the clouds break. There should be plenty of sunshine later on today and highs will be toasty again. Many of us will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

It looks like we will start off our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase heading into the afternoon hours. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s again. Thunderstorm chances will continue into Wednesday night. Some of those storms could be severe, especially in southeastern parts of the region. Main threats will be some large hail and strong wind gusts.

Heading into the end of the week, another round of storms will be possible in the southeast, but temperatures will be staying in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity is going to stick with us as well. That won’t change this weekend with highs expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s again. We may “cool off” into the mid 80s by next week.

