Avera Medical Minute: Sun safety at any age

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

When Adria Ellsworth gets ready to take 10-month-old twins Paetyn and Paislee to the park, she grabs the sunscreen before heading out the door.

"We don't want our kids to get burnt and we don't want any skin issues or any, you know, skin cancer or anything like that to come up so we always make sure that we use plenty of sunscreen," said Ellsworth.

The American Pediatric Society recommends an SPF of 30 or higher.

"We have some of the spray sunscreen, which works really well. We find out that's kind of our best, our best go-to. We can just kind of block their eyes and spray it on and get it on there like we need to," said Ellsworth.

Avera Dermatologist Dr. Jenny Nelson tells her patients a one-ounce application may be more than some realize. She gives a visual reminder.

"One ounce is also about the amount in a shot glass. So that's a lot of sunscreen," said Dr. Nelson.

Re-applying is also important.

"Usually, two hours if you're sweating or wet in water and otherwise about every four hours," said Dr. Nelson.

No matter what your age, you may want to look for kid's sunscreen.

"And those are usually the ones that have zinc or titanium in them, which tends to be actually a better sunscreen, less irritating to your skin. It's also the ones that tend to be a little bit more white when you apply them," said Dr. Nelson.

Besides using sunscreen, staying inside during the hottest part of the day can help. You can look for a spot in the shade, and cover up.

"Sun protective clothing, because it really cuts down on how much sunscreen, you have to use how sick you feel and then you don't have to reapply," said Dr. Nelson.

The girls' great-grandma sent them UV blocking outfits.

"These clothes are actually UV skins and they're sun protectant swimsuits, and then they came with the hats as well, so it's all protecting from the sun rays," said Ellsworth.

What can you use if you get too much sun?

"Probably Vaseline and maybe some topical steroids if you have some at home, and cortisone over the counter, but probably Vaseline is just a good soother, and then time," said Dr. Nelson.

Most of all, enjoy the time outside with those you love.

"We want you to be healthy and enjoy summer but you can do it in safe ways," said Dr. Nelson.

“You still have a good time it’s just a little sunscreen that protects,” said Ellsworth.

