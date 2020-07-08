Advertisement

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Trace Adkins and girlfriend Gwen Stefani will join him
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.

Later this week, Brad Paisley will headline drive-in shows in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville. Nelly will join Paisley in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 12 minutes ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in front of Trump Tower

Updated: 17 minutes ago
At the direction of Mayor Bill de Blasio, the big yellow letters are going on the street right in front of Trump Tower.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

National

Officer told George Floyd it took 'a lot of oxygen to talk,' transcripts say

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Transcripts from an officer's body cam reveal the final moments of George Floyd's life.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural is painted near Trump Tower

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Painters started work Thursday on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's planned Black Lives Matter mural near Trump Tower.

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National Politics

Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.