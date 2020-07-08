Bond modified for teen driver in June Holiday Inn Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Sioux Falls teenager is facing charges including aggravated assault on a police officer. The charges stem from an arrest that made headlines last month after a driver allegedly dragged a police officer during an attempted stop.

That driver appeared in court Tuesday to address her bond. She has secured a new job and would like to be able to drive to work. The bond was modified with the condition that she can not have anyone in the car and can only go to or from work.

Her father, Ed Williams spoke with Reporter Miranda Paige over the phone. He says he doesn’t understand why the Sioux Falls police are not releasing all the video footage they have of the arrest and that he would like to see it. He also worries about how these charges could affect his daughter’s future. The teen driver’s preliminary hearing has been reset to a 45-day preliminary hearing.

