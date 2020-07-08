Brookings City Council votes to extend emergency ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings City Council has voted to stick with the current pandemic restrictions for another 60 days.

The council voted 5-2 Tuesday tonight to extend the restrictions, Dakota Radio Group report.

On June 9, the council gave a first reading for a new ordinance that would have changed those restrictions to guidelines. That was amended June 30 to go back to the original emergency restrictions.

Among those testifying in favor of keeping the restrictions in place, South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn. He says they have to send the message to students and their parents that Brookings is a safe place.

Council member Joey Collins was among the “no” votes, citing the drop in current hospitalizations.

Council member Nick Wendell says there is clear guidance from the CDC which says reopening should not happen until there has been declining case numbers for 14-days. He says Brookings is moving in the other direction.

Without any action, the rules would have expired on July 13th. It was also noted they can be revisited at any time.

