DOH: Mobridge rodeo attendee tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Department of Health officials announced a potential COVID-19 exposure in Mobridge.
Health officials say a person who attended the Sitting Bull Stampede rodeo in Mobridge has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The individual attended the rodeo on June 30 and July 1 from 5 to 7 pm, both days.
The Department of Health asks those who attended the event to monitor their symptoms for 14 days.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.