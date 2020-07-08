DOH: Mobridge rodeo attendee tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Department of Health officials announced a potential COVID-19 exposure in Mobridge.

Health officials say a person who attended the Sitting Bull Stampede rodeo in Mobridge has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The individual attended the rodeo on June 30 and July 1 from 5 to 7 pm, both days.

The Department of Health asks those who attended the event to monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

