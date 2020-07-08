Former SDSU police officer sentenced for child porn, soliciting 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State University police officer Adam Lehnertz has been sentenced to prison after he admitted to possessing child pornography and for soliciting a 13-year-old girl.

25-year-old Adam Lehnertz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two suspended in Brookings County Tuesday. Lehnertz was sentenced for soliciting a minor and possession of child pornography.

The investigation began when the parents of the 13-year-old contacted Minnesota authorities. According to court documents, Lehnertz solicited the 13-year-old through email and they exchanged photos. Authorities traced the email to Lehnertz’s address in Brookings.

Lehnertz was an SDSU police officer during the time of the offenses in April and June 2019.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore stepped into the case after the Brookings County State’s Attorney himself because Lehnertz had been an arresting officer for pending cases.

Moore says Lehnertz abused his power as a law enforcement officer.

In exchange for his guilty plea, nine other charges of child pornography were dismissed.

Lehnertz also has to pay $1,00 in fines and $1,800 for a psychosexual evaluation.

