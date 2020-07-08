Advertisement

Former SDSU police officer sentenced for child porn, soliciting 13-year-old

Adam Lehnertz was sentenced to eight years in prison for soliciting a minor and possession of child pornography.
Adam Lehnertz was sentenced to eight years in prison for soliciting a minor and possession of child pornography.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State University police officer Adam Lehnertz has been sentenced to prison after he admitted to possessing child pornography and for soliciting a 13-year-old girl.

25-year-old Adam Lehnertz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two suspended in Brookings County Tuesday. Lehnertz was sentenced for soliciting a minor and possession of child pornography.

The investigation began when the parents of the 13-year-old contacted Minnesota authorities. According to court documents, Lehnertz solicited the 13-year-old through email and they exchanged photos. Authorities traced the email to Lehnertz’s address in Brookings.

Lehnertz was an SDSU police officer during the time of the offenses in April and June 2019.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore stepped into the case after the Brookings County State’s Attorney himself because Lehnertz had been an arresting officer for pending cases.

Moore says Lehnertz abused his power as a law enforcement officer.

In exchange for his guilty plea, nine other charges of child pornography were dismissed.

Lehnertz also has to pay $1,00 in fines and $1,800 for a psychosexual evaluation.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 12 minutes ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 1 hours ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

South Dakota National Guard units return from European deployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over 100 South Dakota National Guard soldiers are back in the United States after a deployment to Europe.

News

Continued unemployment claims see slight drop, initial claims creep upwards in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims saw a slight uptick while continued claims dropped slightly in South Dakota’s latest jobs reports.

Latest News

News

South Dakota expands unclaimed property recovery program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many folks across South Dakota may soon be getting a check in the mail, for money they do not even realize they are owed.

News

Dakota pipeline still moving oil despite shutdown order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline is continuing to fill it with North Dakota crude oil and has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge’s order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review.

News

UPDATE: Driver charged after fatal crash in eastern Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Authorities say a woman is facing charges after an accident left one person dead in eastern Sioux Falls.

News

Raffle to help Boys & Girls Club of Moody County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Boys & Girls Club of Moody County is raffling off a shed to raise money for the club.

News

Poker run to support camp for children living with cancer & survivors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Ride for a Cure will happen Saturday to help raise money for Camp Bring It On.

News

Coin shortage caused by pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
The U.S. is seeing another shortage due to the pandemic. This time it's pocket change, which is causing some people to break out their piggy banks.