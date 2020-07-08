GoFundMe created for family of missing sheriff’s deputy presumed dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) - A fundraising website has been established for the family of a 37-year-old man from Pierre who is still missing and is presumed to have drowned Friday afternoon on the Missouri River south of the Oahe Dam.

The GoFundMe page for Lee Weber says donations will be used to assist his family with memorial expenses, daily expenses that come with raising six children, and future educational expenses. In addition to the GoFundMe, the Lee Weber Memorial Account has been established at BankWest.

On July 3, Weber jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was rescued by a nearby boat. Weber, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend, an estimated 18 local, state, and federal agencies—including rescue boats, divers, drones, cadaver dogs, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol airplane-- were involved in the search. The search has been scaled back, but is continuing.

Weber was the Hughes County Chief Deputy Sheriff and served in the South Dakota National Guard in Iraq and Afghanistan.

