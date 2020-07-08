Iowa man identified as motorcyclist killed near Sioux Falls
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa man has been identified following a deadly motorcycle crash near Sioux Falls.
The Department of Public Safety says Denton Schoenbaum was driving a motorcycle pulling a trailer on I-29 just passed the Tea exit on Sunday.
The motorcycle was heading south when the tire blew, throwing Schoenbaum and a passenger off. Both were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where Schoenbaum later died of his injuries.
The passenger received serious non-life threatening injuries.
Neither was wearing a helmet.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.