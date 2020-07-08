Iowa man identified as motorcyclist killed near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa man has been identified following a deadly motorcycle crash near Sioux Falls.

The Department of Public Safety says Denton Schoenbaum was driving a motorcycle pulling a trailer on I-29 just passed the Tea exit on Sunday.

The motorcycle was heading south when the tire blew, throwing Schoenbaum and a passenger off. Both were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where Schoenbaum later died of his injuries.

The passenger received serious non-life threatening injuries.

Neither was wearing a helmet.

