Advertisement

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

In this Feb. 6, 1998, file photo, Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle.
In this Feb. 6, 1998, file photo, Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle.(Source: AP Photo/Alan Berner, Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58.

Her lawyer David Gehrke told multiple news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer. He did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

Letourneau was a married mother of four in 1996 when she taught 12-year-old Vili Fualaau in her class at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, a south Seattle suburb.

Police discovered them at about 1:20 a.m. on June 19, 1996, parked in a minivan at the Des Moines Marina.

Letourneau, then 34, initially told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions that something sexual was going on. At the police station, Fualaau and Letourneau denied there had been any "touching." They claimed Letourneau had been babysitting the boy, and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months later, the evidence was undeniable: Letourneau was pregnant. They had a daughter — and then, later, another one, conceived in 1998, after Letourneau had pleaded guilty to child rape but before she began serving a 7 1/2-year prison term.

Letourneau and Fualaau married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after her release.

Fualaau and Letourneau characterized their relationship as one of love at that point, even writing a book together — "Un Seul Crime, L'Amour," or "Only One Crime, Love." Their story became the subject of a USA Network movie, "All American Girl."

But it didn't last a lifetime: King County court records show Fualaau asked for a legal separation from Letourneau on May 9, 2017.

Fualaau's mother filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit claiming the city and school district failed to protect her son from the teacher. But the defendants said the relationship was so bizarre that no one could have predicted it. The district's lawyer said it began off school grounds, after the academic year had ended. Police argued they simply had no evidence of sexual abuse until it was too late. A jury found against the family.

Seattle attorney Anne Bremner represented the police in that lawsuit, and befriended Letourneau, visiting her in prison and meeting her for lunch after her release.

“She accepted that it was a crime and that she had to serve her time, but when she got out she didn’t dwell,” Bremner said. “She moved forward in a very positive way and raised those girls. She was somebody I rooted for. I really wanted her to do well, and she did.”

As for Letourneau and Fualauu’s relationship: “Everyone said it wouldn’t last, but it did, at least for 20 years.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

News

Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls business still going strong after three generations

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Chic Pyper is now the owner of Fred the Fixer in Sioux Falls. It opened in 1911 in the city.

News

DOH: Mobridge rodeo attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
South Dakota Department of Health officials announced a potential COVID-19 exposure in Mobridge.

National

Breonna Taylor: New video shows moments immediately following deadly shooting

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By NATALIA MARTINEZ
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained new video that shows the moments after the Breonna Taylor shooting.

News

Iowa man identified as motorcyclist killed near Sioux Falls

Updated: 31 minutes ago
An Iowa man has been identified following a deadly motorcycle crash near Sioux Falls.

Latest News

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records Thursday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private.

National

New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Caught on camera: A man screams at a woman after she asked him to comply with Costco's policy requiring face coverings.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.