Mitchell’s Director of Public Safety resigns after 10 months on the job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Mitchell’s Director of Public Safety has resigned from his position only 10 months after taking the job.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson confirmed to Dakota News Now that Glen Still resigned Tuesday.

Everson did not give a reason behind Still's resignation.

Still took over as the city's Director of Public Safety in September of 2019, following Lyndon Overweg's retirement.

Everson says city officials are discussing Still’s replacement.

