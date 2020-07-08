Advertisement

Old Courthouse Museum’s new exhibit shows Downtown Sioux Falls history

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They say pictures are worth a thousand words, and the new exhibit at the Old Courthouse Museum is no different.

The exhibit highlights historic milestones in Downtown Sioux Falls that helped create the landscape and culture of downtown today.

The history of Downtown Sioux Falls is now being told through the lens of cameras at the Old Courthouse Museum.

The new Scenes of Sioux Falls exhibit is giving a history lesson of what’s in our own backyard.

Old Courthouse Museum Curator of Education Kevin Gansz said, “I think sometimes we don’t think of our community as having really interesting history. That you have to go to a coast or we’ve got to fly to Europe to see real history, but Sioux Falls really does have a history and our own community has been shaped by national events.”

Gansz adds that national disaster and local businesses played a role in shaping downtown.

Like many other places the Old Courthouse Museum is taking their own safety precautions for the Coronavirus, but the exhibit is open 7 days a week and plans to be here for about the next 2 years.

