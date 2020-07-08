Old Dominion rescheduled for 2021 at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music band, Old Dominion, was supposed to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair on August 6, 2020.

According to Pepper Entertainment, the concert has been rescheduled to August 5, 2021 during the Sioux Empire Fair at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds because of unforeseen circumstances.

Tickets start at $39, but previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Organizers with the Sioux Empire Fair said despite COVID-19, the fair is still planning to go on. It will be August 1st through the 8th. They have also said there will be grandstand entertainment as long as the situation allows.

