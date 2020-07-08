Advertisement

One person injured after getting hit by a car

Sioux Falls police said a pedestrian was hit by a car crossing West 41st Street Wednesday morning.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

According to Sioux Falls police, a pedestrian was hit by a car just after midnight Wednesday.

The pedestrian was crossing West 41st Street near Shirley Avenue when a car hit them. Sgt. Chris Treadway with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the pedestrian wasn’t at a crosswalk and didn’t look both ways before crossing.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Speeding and impaired driving don’t appear to be factors in the crash.

