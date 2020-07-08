PBR returns to the Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the Denny Sanford Premier Center will have a crowd back in the seats.

Professional Bull Riders are coming back to Sioux Fall with events running Friday through Sunday.

It has been nearly four months since anyone has been back into the Premier Center, and staff is excited to welcome back guests; however, management says safety will be the top priority.

“The public has to have that certain level of safety and feeling to themselves, and we have to win that back,” Premier Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

Krewson says staff members are screened before every shift, and all are required to wear face masks. Signage has also been set up throughout the Premier Center to keep foot traffic organized, and encourage social distancing.

In addition, extra staff has been put in place specifically to keep everything clean, and routinely sanitize high touch point surfaces, like railings and concessions.

As for the riders, they are arriving Wednesday and Thursday and will be required to take a COVID-19 test before being able to compete.

“We’re the tip of the spear here, and not only is the community looking at us, but our industry is looking at us,” Krewson said. “I’ve received calls from all over the country, from several colleagues, all wishing us luck, because if and when, and I know we will do it right, that’s going to lead a positive way for other venues around the country to getting back to what we do.”

Experience Sioux Falls Director Teri Schmidt says the event could go a long way in stimulating the city’s economy.

“Depending on the size of the crowd, and how many of them are from out of town, we certainly could be talking hundreds or thousands of dollars,” Schmidt said. “It will all depend on: are people from out of town coming? How long will they be staying here? And how much will they get out into the community? But, normally this would be a very, very, lucrative piece of business for our community.”

Premier Center staff says they will use PBR as an opportunity to learn what works, and what can be improved upon, as they prepare for future events that will be held at the venue later this year.

