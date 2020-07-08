Advertisement

Pierre Water Treatment Facility design unveiled

The design of Pierre's new water treatment facility was unveiled Tuesday night.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre City Commission got it’s first look at the design for the city’s new water treatment facility Tuesday night.

They also learned it will cost an estimated $37.5 million. $33.1 million will go toward construction. The rest covers the cost of engineering, design, and architectural services.

The City used a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) agreement for this project. PKG Contracting, Inc., teaming with Scull Construction Services Inc., holds that agreement and is responsible for keeping the construction cost at $33.1 million or less.

The City Commission approved the initial facility design, as well as the construction cost.

“Since June of 2018, we have been waiting to see what this operation is going to look like, and I am very excited to get the construction started,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “This is a quality-of-life improvement that will serve our community for generations.”

The facility design was a 24-month project.

The building will be located in Steamboat Park.

Almost half of the facility will be underground and includes piping that takes the water from the Missouri River to the facility, as well as underground water treatment mechanisms and holding tanks.

The first part of the operation to be built will be the water intake.

It will be located in the river on the north side of the Missouri River Bridge and water will be pumped to the facility; if plans go according to schedule, that work will begin next month.

“With approval from the City Commission, solicitations for bids of the intake construction work, as well as the other segments of the construction work will begin immediately,” said Brad Palmer, City Utilities Director.

Excavation at the site of the water treatment facility will begin later this year.

The system will be in place to begin the transition to treated water in mid-2022.

“By fall 2022, we hope to have the water flowing from the new facility to your faucet,” said Palmer.

With 73% of the vote, in June 2018,

Pierre voters approved the plan to build a new water treatment facility in June of 2018.

The new facility will reduce the high mineral content found in Pierre’s current water supply.

Surface water from the Missouri River will be treated and distributed to the community.

This plan, as approved by voters, includes raising residential water rates by approximately $1 a day.

