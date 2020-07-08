Advertisement

Police: Missing Sioux Falls man’s cause of death ‘undetermined'

Nima Sherpa
Nima Sherpa (KSFY)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say Nima Sherpa’s death was neither homicide nor suicide.

Investigators are labeling the cause of death as “undetermined.” Police say they couldn’t find the exact cause because of the body’s decomposition. However, police stressed there was no sign of foul play.

Sherpa’s body was found in a neighbor’s car last week, weeks after he was reported missing.

Police say he wasn’t found sooner because his body was some-what hidden in the back of a rarely used car.

