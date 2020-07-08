Police: Sioux Falls man charged with raping 15-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 22-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing fourth-degree rape charges after police say the father of a 15-year-old discovered the two were meeting at a motel.

Police responded to the Rushmore Motel on E. 10th Street at around 10:30 pm Tuesday, after the father contacted them. Responding officers determined 22-year-old Benjamin Allen Olsen had raped the 15-year-old multiple times over a two-day period.

Police say Olsen and the 15-year-old had been texting and made phone calls prior to meeting up.

The father mentioned to police that the 15-year-old functioned at a lower level.

Olsen makes his initial court appearance at 1:30 pm Wednesday.

