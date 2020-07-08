Advertisement

Proposed ‘CAREN’ act would outlaw racially motivated 911 calls in San Francisco

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) - A San Francisco official wants consequences for all the “Karens” out there.

Karen has become a social media meme to identify usually white women who call 911 to make false claims about someone of a different race.

The lawmaker is proposing the CAREN act, which stands for "Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies."

Over the past few years, there have been dozens of viral videos showing people unnecessarily calling 911 on someone. One San Francisco city supervisor wants to see these people to face harsh fines.

“At this point, because it’s leading to death and people being harmed, there should be some type of fine for using resources and leading to the harm of people from these phone calls,” said Shamann Walton, Supervisor for San Francisco District 10.

The next step will be to draft legislation.

“Once the legislation has been drafted, we will introduce it formally at the board of supervisors. It will go to committee - maybe more than likely our Public Safety Neighborhood Services committee. We will have a hearing on the legislation,” Walton said.

He has asked the board of supervisors to redirect San Francisco Police Department funding to the Black community, an act that he said should be viewed as reparations.

“This going to be a community ed process,” Walton said. “We’re actually having some meetings over the next couple of weeks, talking to Black leadership, leadership of Black community based organizations, leadership of Black faith-based community. We’re going to talk about the injustice areas that they identify. And then we’ll start talking about where resources will go and how to distribute those resources once we go through the police department budget.”

Walton hasn’t gotten much pushback as of yet.

“I do imagine that that is coming, particularly when we starting saying this is where resources are going to be taken from and this is what we’re going to do and how we are going to utilize resources,” he said.

A famous example of a Karen is the “Central Park Karen,” the white woman who called police on a black man who was bird-watching in central park. She was charged Monday with filing a false report.

Copyright 2020 KRON via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

News

Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls business still going strong after three generations

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Chic Pyper is now the owner of Fred the Fixer in Sioux Falls. It opened in 1911 in the city.

News

DOH: Mobridge rodeo attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
South Dakota Department of Health officials announced a potential COVID-19 exposure in Mobridge.

National

Breonna Taylor: New video shows moments immediately following deadly shooting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By NATALIA MARTINEZ
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained new video that shows the moments after the Breonna Taylor shooting.

News

Iowa man identified as motorcyclist killed near Sioux Falls

Updated: 32 minutes ago
An Iowa man has been identified following a deadly motorcycle crash near Sioux Falls.

Latest News

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records Thursday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private.

National

New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Caught on camera: A man screams at a woman after she asked him to comply with Costco's policy requiring face coverings.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.