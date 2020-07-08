Round 2 of Dakotas Tour at Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -4 golfers share the lead after 2 rounds of the Dakotas Tour event at Fox Run in Yankton after Tuesday. There are some incredibly good players on this tour and held pros like Matt Drake really enjoy seeing them playing on their home course. ”You know every summer we get this weekend where the pros come in and dealing with them in the past years and seeing familiar faces and everything. It’s really cool seeing some of my buddies on the tour. Tommy Vining is a local guy. Just watching him play and competing against these other guys I’ve been watching for years is really cool,” says Drake.

The tournament concludes with 18 holes Wednesday. Doug Quinones of Sioux Falls is in 15th place, Andre Metzger who won last week in Hartford is 22nd and Tommy Vining is 51st.

