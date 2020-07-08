Advertisement

Sanity trial in newspaper shooting postponed amid pandemic

This June 28, 2018 file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.
This June 28, 2018 file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md.(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hearings and a jury trial to determine criminal sanity for a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearings for Jarrod Ramos have been moved to August and a sanity trial will now be held in December.

Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in the 2018 newsroom rampage that killed Capital Gazette staffers John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

His defense wants more records pertaining to a prosecution expert’s jail visit.

The trial is to determine whether Ramos was criminally sane during the murders.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

News

Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls business still going strong after three generations

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Chic Pyper is now the owner of Fred the Fixer in Sioux Falls. It opened in 1911 in the city.

News

DOH: Mobridge rodeo attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
South Dakota Department of Health officials announced a potential COVID-19 exposure in Mobridge.

National

Breonna Taylor: New video shows moments immediately following deadly shooting

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By NATALIA MARTINEZ
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained new video that shows the moments after the Breonna Taylor shooting.

News

Iowa man identified as motorcyclist killed near Sioux Falls

Updated: 32 minutes ago
An Iowa man has been identified following a deadly motorcycle crash near Sioux Falls.

Latest News

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records Thursday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private.

National

New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
New video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Caught on camera: A man screams at a woman after she asked him to comply with Costco's policy requiring face coverings.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.