Quiet... for Now

More Storms on the Way for Friday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve been in quite the active pattern for severe weather across our area for the last week. While we’ll get a break today and deal with some slightly more comfortable conditions, we’ll be tracking another threat for severe weather heading into Friday.

The storms on Friday are expected to develop in western South Dakota beginning Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. The beginning of the day will be quiet, sunny, and warm with highs climbing into the mid 80′s across the region. The storms initially will have a threat to produce some large hail and damaging wind gusts, but as the storms begin to move southeast the threat will shift into primarily a damaging wind gust threat. Wind gusts could easily top out over 60 mph throughout the night as they move southeast.

Conditions will clear to begin the weekend with highs in the lower 80′s on Saturday north and east, but get back to the mid 80′s west. Sunday will be quiet too with plentiful sunshine as it looks like we’ll finally get a break from severe weather during a weekend! Next week high temperatures will remain steady in the 80′s to even some lower 90′s by the end of the week which is when we’ll be tracking our next round for showers and thunderstorms - primarily the middle to end of next week.

Make sure to stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track the storms heading through on Friday!

