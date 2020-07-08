Advertisement

Study ranks Sioux Falls among best-managed cities

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year has been a true test of leadership to keep cities safe.

In a new study that measures the effectiveness of local leadership, Sioux Falls ranks as one of the best run cities in the country.

Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken said, “First half of 2020 has been obviously the most challenging year for me ever in my career. But, I would say it’s probably been one of the toughest 6 months in the history of our city with everything we’ve encountered.”

Managing regular city operations on top of an evolving pandemic and recent protests isn’t always an easy balance.

“We still have waste water plants that need to run and we still have crime that happens and we still have fires. So, you have to maintain all of these other city services while dealing with some of those ancillary crisis that are really out of your control.”

So, to see which cities have managed the best through all of this, WalletHub compared 150 of the largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them from best to worst.

Sioux Falls ranked at an impressive 11th overall.

The ranking method includes a “Quality of Services” score made up of 38 different criteria.

That is then grouped into six categories: Financial Stability, Education, Health, Safety, Economy and Infrastructure.

“Third party validation that your city is a great city is excellent because it’s easy for me to say this is a great city. So, awards like this do mean a lot,” said TenHaken.

Sioux Falls ranks in the top for nearly all 6 categories.

Out of the 150 cities, the highest spots land in 21st for our economy and 24th in financial stability.

TenHaken said, “We came into the COVID situation with a really strong economy, about a 2.5% unemployment, low debt per capita. So, we’re going to come out of this a lot quicker than other cities as well.”

To get an overall rank, the “Quality of Services” score is measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

Mayor TenHaken said this year’s city budget is between 550 and 600 million dollars.

“While that sounds like a huge, huge budget, when you break it down per capita, it’s a very manageable for a city our size and in some cases a lot less than other peer cities. I think because of that, we borrow less, we’re more frugal with the projects that we do.” he said.

With Sioux Falls landing at the top, a ranking like this is something the city can hang it’s hat on.

TenHaken said, “When we go and talk to a business, when we try to recruit someone to move to Sioux Falls, when we can say, ‘Hey, WalletHub has listed us out of 150 cities, the 11th best run city in the country.’ So, those are important factors to be able to go out when we’re doing economic development and trying to get people to come to Sioux Falls to reinforce what a great city this is.”

