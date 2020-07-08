Advertisement

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (GIM)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, a representative for the actor and filmmaker confirmed Wednesday.

“I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” Perry said in a statement to People magazine. “When does this end?”

Secoriea was riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on Saturday night when they encountered “a makeshift roadblock that was manned by numerous armed individuals,” Atlanta police Lt. Pete Malecki said. When the driver tried to go around the roadblock, shots were fired and the girl was hit, Malecki told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

Police released a short video Tuesday of an armed man who they described as a person of interest in the girl’s shooting. Malecki said the video comes from a surveillance camera near where Secoriea was shot. It shows a Black man in a white shirt and dark pants carrying an AR-15 rifle with a tan stock and grip.

A reward of up to $20,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the case.

Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed after at least two people opened fire on the car she was riding in on July 4, 2020, in Atlanta.
Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed after at least two people opened fire on the car she was riding in on July 4, 2020, in Atlanta.(Source: Atlanta Police Department/CNN)

The girl was shot near the Wendy’s restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The fast food outlet was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality. Perry also paid for Brooks’ funeral last month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 12 minutes ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in front of Trump Tower

Updated: 18 minutes ago
At the direction of Mayor Bill de Blasio, the big yellow letters are going on the street right in front of Trump Tower.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

National

Officer told George Floyd it took 'a lot of oxygen to talk,' transcripts say

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Transcripts from an officer's body cam reveal the final moments of George Floyd's life.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural is painted near Trump Tower

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Painters started work Thursday on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's planned Black Lives Matter mural near Trump Tower.

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National Politics

Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.