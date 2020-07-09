Advertisement

AG rules Day County deputy-involved shooting justified

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has ruled a Day County deputy-involved shooting of a Webster man in June justified.

Authorities say on June 2, 46-year-old Michael Andreas Beckham fled from Webster police. Police were originally called by Beckham who was making “irrational claims and threatening self-harm.” Beckham was found driving erratically and refused to stop for authorities, police say.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit and observed Beckham with a handgun. Authorities say Beckham was seen pointed the handgun at his head multiple times.

Beckham was later stopped when deputies blocked the road and deployed a spike strip. Authorities say Beckham pointed the handgun at the responding deputies and eventually fired at them. Day County Sheriff’s deputy returned fire and struck Beckham.

Beckham was transported to an Aberdeen hospital after receiving injuries to his torso, arm, and head.

