Advertisement

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal officials were so worried Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell might take her own life after her arrest that they took away her clothes and bedsheets and made her wear paper attire while in custody, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The steps to ensure Maxwell’s safety while she’s locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

The Justice Department has added extra security precautions and placed federal officials outside the Bureau of Prisons in charge of ensuring there is adequate protection for Maxwell. That's to help prevent other inmates from harming her and to stop her from harming herself, the official said.

The concern comes in part because Epstein, 66, killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan last summer while in custody on sex trafficking charges, spawning conspiracy theories over his death despite a medical examiner ruling it a suicide. The sprawling case against him ensnared British royalty and American elite who attended parties at his mansions. Whispers over who knew what and when about Epstein even reached the White House, after video surfaced of President Donald Trump and the financier chatting at a Mar-a-Lago party in 1992.

The case appeared dormant until Maxwell was arrested last Thursday on charges she helped lure at least three girls — one as young as 14 — to be sexually abused by Epstein, who was accused of victimizing dozens of girls and women over many years.

Maxwell, the daughter of the late British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, was the former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein. She is accused of facilitating his crimes and even joining him in sexually abusing the girls, according to the indictment against her. Several Epstein victims have described Maxwell as his chief enabler, recruiting and grooming girls for abuse. She has denied wrongdoing and called claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Maxwell was arrested by a team of federal agents last week at a $1 million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire. The investigators had been keeping an eye on Maxwell and knew she had been hiding out in various locations in New England.

She had switched her email address, ordered packages under someone else’s name and registered at least one new phone number under an alias “G Max,” prosecutors have said.

When the agents swooped in to arrest her, they weren’t sure that she was even at the home, the official said. Some investigators believed she may have already fled the United States to avoid prosecution, the official added.

Maxwell was not sent to the same jail. Rather, she was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, just over the Brooklyn Bridge from where Epstein was held.

The other protocols put in place for Maxwell’s confinement include ensuring that she has a roommate in her cell, that she is monitored and that someone is always with her while she’s behind bars, the official said.

The official could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Bureau of Prisons has been the subject of intense scrutiny since Epstein’s death, with staff shakeups and leadership changes. Attorney General William Barr said his death was the result of the “perfect storm of screw ups.”

The Bureau of Prisons been plagued for years by serious misconduct, violence and staffing shortages so severe that guards often work overtime day after day or are forced to work mandatory double shifts. It has also struggled recently with an exploding number of coronavirus cases in prisons across the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Seoul mayor’s death causes sympathy, questions of his acts

Updated: moments ago
A will left by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says he feels “sorry to all people” and asks his body to be cremated.

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

Coronavirus

Adjustments are being made to help keep people as safe as possible while out-and-about

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Adjustments are being made to help keep people as safe as possible while out-and-about

National

Authorities search for ‘Glee’ star believed to have drowned

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON
Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who's believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her 4-year-old son.

National

Window washers rescued from scaffolding collapse

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two window washers stranded 13 stories above the ground after the platform they were standing on gave way are thankful for the Boston Fire Deparment for rescuing them.

Latest News

National

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera after scaffolding collapsed 13 stories up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A dramatic rescue was caught on camera after scaffolding collapsed 13 stories up

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON
Authorities were searching the waters of a Southern California lake Thursday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a rented boat.

National

Police: Pop Smoke’s social media led killers to LA home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting, police said after detectives arrested the group Thursday morning.

National

A search-and-rescue effort has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation for Naya Rivera

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A search-and-rescue effort has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation for Naya Rivera

News

South Dakota voters to decide on two marijuana items on 2020 ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
South Dakota voters will decide two Marijuana related ballot issues this November.

National

Security video of Glee actress Naya Rivera renting a boat with her son before she disappeared

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Security video of Glee actress Naya Rivera renting a boat with her son before she disappeared.