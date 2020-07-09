Authorities find body of missing Hughes County deputy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they have found the body of the Hughes County deputy who went missing after jumping into the Missouri River on July 3 to rescue his 8-year-old son.

A release by the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Lee Weber’s body was found on Thursday, almost a week after he went missing.

Authorities say Weber was found by search volunteers on the Fort Pierre side of the Missouri River, between the railroad and car bridges at around 4 pm. Weber’s body was taken in a body bag and placed nearby where family members and colleagues paid their respects.

“This is a very sad moment, but we also are very relieved that Lee’s body was found,” said Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson. “It is important that the family and his friends have closure. Lee deserves this tribute.”

Authorities say the body was covered by an American flag and carried by law enforcement officers to a funeral vehicle. A procession of law enforcement escorted Weber’s body to the funeral home.

On July 3, Weber jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was rescued by a nearby boat. Weber, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend, an estimated 18 local, state, and federal agencies—including rescue boats, divers, drones, cadaver dogs, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol airplane-- were involved in the search.

Weber was the Hughes County Chief Deputy Sheriff and served in the South Dakota National Guard in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A GoFundMe for Weber’s family was created and says donations will be used to assist his family with memorial expenses, daily expenses that come with raising six children, and future educational expenses. In addition to the GoFundMe, the Lee Weber Memorial Account has been established at BankWest.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

