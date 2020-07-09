Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Week of June 29th-July 5th
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start our plays with Justin Henderson who picked up his 11th career win in the 410 feature down at Knoxville. But the best part was his celebration afterwards was with his son Maximus.

Number four came on #2 at Willow Run in the American Junior Golf Association tournament featuring the world’s best junior players. Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls almost holed out for an eagle on a very difficult pin placement.

Number 3 was part of an incredible pitching performance by all 4 starters in a doubleheader between Renner and Harrisburg. Chase Mason’s 14 strikeouts and complete game win for Harrisburg helped his team get a sweep.

Emma Osmundson flashed some leather in center field for South Dakota Gold in the Ringbeck. They lost 3-2 to the Renegades and took 3rd in the 43rd annual tournament.

And the top spot belongs to Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls who won the Midwest Junior Golf Championship in Iowa City. He was 6 under par for his 3 rounds and won by an amazing 8 shots. And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Landon enjoying being a Canaries player as Birds win again

Updated: 12 hours ago
Canaries beat Saints for second straight game as road team as Sioux Falls native Logan Landon is enjoying playing for his hometown team

Sports

Round 2 of Dakotas Tour at Yankton

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:31 AM CDT
Fox Run Head Golf Pro Matt Drake is enjoying having the Dakotas Tour in Yankton

Sports

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 7th, 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast July 7th, 2020

Sports

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Saints Slam Canaries

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds take first loss 14-3

Sports

43rd Ringneck Softball Tournament Begins

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
121 teams from six states in town this weekend

Sports

Canaries Batter Saints On Opening Day

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Sioux Falls clubs four homeruns to win 2020 opener 9-4

Sports

LIVE ON OPENING DAY: Canaries Welcome Back Fans With New Safety Measures

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Professional baseball returns in North America

Sports

Canaries ready to open season Friday night

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Meyer likes lineup, Landon excited about playing at home as Birds open season against St. Paul