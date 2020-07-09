Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start our plays with Justin Henderson who picked up his 11th career win in the 410 feature down at Knoxville. But the best part was his celebration afterwards was with his son Maximus.

Number four came on #2 at Willow Run in the American Junior Golf Association tournament featuring the world’s best junior players. Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls almost holed out for an eagle on a very difficult pin placement.

Number 3 was part of an incredible pitching performance by all 4 starters in a doubleheader between Renner and Harrisburg. Chase Mason’s 14 strikeouts and complete game win for Harrisburg helped his team get a sweep.

Emma Osmundson flashed some leather in center field for South Dakota Gold in the Ringbeck. They lost 3-2 to the Renegades and took 3rd in the 43rd annual tournament.

And the top spot belongs to Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls who won the Midwest Junior Golf Championship in Iowa City. He was 6 under par for his 3 rounds and won by an amazing 8 shots. And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week!

