Advertisement

Coin shortage caused by pandemic

A Hy-Vee store in Sioux Falls posts this sign asking that customers pay with exact change or credit card/ debit card because of the change shortage.
A Hy-Vee store in Sioux Falls posts this sign asking that customers pay with exact change or credit card/ debit card because of the change shortage.(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -During the pandemic, we've experienced a shortage of a variety of items including toilet paper. As supplies start to return normal, the U.S. is seeing another shortage, in pocket change. Which is causing some people to break out their piggy banks.

You may see signs popping up around businesses like Hy-Vee that ask customers to pay with exact change or use a debit or credit card instead. That's because according to the Federal Reserve, there is a national coin shortage caused by COVID-19, which is affecting some businesses. 

Throughout the pandemic, business has been steady for Tim Kunkel at Sioux Falls Laundry. However, he is feeling the effect of the coin shortage.

 “100 percent of my business revolves around change. We are a coin-operated laundromat,” said Kunkel. 

Right now, he's running low on quarters.

“I’ve never had to go to the bank and withdraw quarters before and so over the last couple months I’ve seen it happen a little bit more and a little bit more where I just didn’t have enough quarters to refill my changer,” said Kunkel. 

However, Kunkel isn't too worried

 “My bank has told me we’re about another month out before we get back to normal and then hopefully we’ll be able to resume normal operations at that time,” said Kunkel. 

So why is this happening? According to staff att First Premier Bank there are two factors.

 “The circulation of coin through our economy has just slowed as businesses have closed throughout the country. We’ve just seen coin not move through the system and there’s plenty of coin out there, it’s just not where it needs to be,” said Tony Nour, Senior Vice President of Relationship Banking. 

The other has to do with the U.S. mint

“Which creates our coin, scaled back on their staffing due to the pandemic. With that scale back they were producing less coin,” said Nour.

Staff at First Premier Bank says they are monitoring the situation. And that there is no need to hoard your coins.

Instead, there’s something we can all do to help. Nour recommends taking the extra change lying around your house and bringing it into the bank. That way you can turn your coins either into dollar bills or put it in your bank account.

 “And they may be asked to, by retailers is use exact change, use your debit card,” said Nour. 

Nour says the change shortage isn’t as much of a problem in South Dakota since the state did not have a full shutdown like other states did.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 13 minutes ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 1 hours ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

South Dakota National Guard units return from European deployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over 100 South Dakota National Guard soldiers are back in the United States after a deployment to Europe.

News

Continued unemployment claims see slight drop, initial claims creep upwards in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims saw a slight uptick while continued claims dropped slightly in South Dakota’s latest jobs reports.

Latest News

News

South Dakota expands unclaimed property recovery program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many folks across South Dakota may soon be getting a check in the mail, for money they do not even realize they are owed.

News

Dakota pipeline still moving oil despite shutdown order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline is continuing to fill it with North Dakota crude oil and has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge’s order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review.

News

UPDATE: Driver charged after fatal crash in eastern Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Authorities say a woman is facing charges after an accident left one person dead in eastern Sioux Falls.

News

Raffle to help Boys & Girls Club of Moody County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Boys & Girls Club of Moody County is raffling off a shed to raise money for the club.

News

Poker run to support camp for children living with cancer & survivors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Ride for a Cure will happen Saturday to help raise money for Camp Bring It On.