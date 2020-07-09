Construction worker suffers life-threatening injuries, struck by semi

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A construction worker suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a passing semi-truck west of Sioux Falls, authorities say.

Authorities say just before 4:30 pm, a semi-truck was westbound on South Dakota Highway 42, one mile west of Sioux Falls, as a construction worker was moving traffic cones.

The driver saw the construction worker move the traffic cones from the south side of the road to the north side but the construction worker did not see the semi-truck while walking back to the south side, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 19-year-old construction worker was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

No charges are pending.

