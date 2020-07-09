COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

All three victims were women, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Two were in their 60s, the other was over age 80. They were residents of Yankton, Todd, and Pennington counties.

The disease has claimed a total of 101 people in the state since the coronavirus was first detected in South Dakota in March.

Health officials say they confirmed 94 new cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 7,336. Active cases rose by 40 to 904.

Current hospitalizations rose by seven to 61.

The state processed 1,084 tests Thursday, 8.6 percent of which came back positive.

