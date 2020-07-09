Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An array of injuries was largely responsible for the blight on the first five years of Byron Buxton's major league career. The latest setback for Minnesota's speedy center fielder was surgery last fall to repair labrum damage in his left shoulder. Buxton worked his way onto a rehabilitation track that would have had him ready for the original season opener on March 26. Having four extra months to heal and train due to the virus outbreak sure didn't hurt. The Twins play the Chicago White Sox on July 24 to start the 60-game season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed Rich Hill with the expectation he would be available around midseason. The 40-year-old is coming off elbow surgery. With the start of the season pushed back four months by the virus outbreak, Hill is on track to be ready for the rotation right away. The Twins are scheduled to open on the road against the Chicago White Sox on July 24. Hill signed a one-year contract with the Twins this winter. He spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a procedure to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in late October.