Here is the latest South Dakota news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota State University police officer has been sentenced to spend eight years in prison for soliciting a 13-year-old girl and possessing child pornography. Twenty-five-year-old Adam Lehnertz was a university police officer when he solicited the girl through email and exchanged photos with her in April and June of 2019. Lehnertz pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor and possessing child pornography in a deal with prosecutors. Nine other possession counts were dismissed in exchange for his plea. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years suspended Tuesday in Brookings County.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline is continuing to fill it with North Dakota crude oil and has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge’s order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer asked the court Wednesday to halt the order, and is seeking an expedited appeal. Pipeline spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company is not defying the judge's order but the line isn't being shut down for now. She says the company is still taking orders to move oil in August.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has doubled-down on her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic by pointing to the state’s low hospitalization numbers. She also cast doubt on key recommendations from public health officials like wearing a mask. Some health experts in the state worry that early success in managing the pandemic could be undone. They are worried by the Republican governor’s reluctance to endorse mask-wearing, as well as the state’s relatively low amount of testing. Still, Noem appears determined to avoid government orders to curb the spread of the disease, often emphasizing the need for business to carry on.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has suspended its tribal president for 30 days and lifted a three-day lockdown he issued to stop the potential spread of COVID-19. The Rapid City Journal reports that the tribal council suspended President Julian Bear Runner during an emergency meeting. Council members were upset they could not reach him after he imposed the lockdown that prohibited nonessential travel to or from the reservation. Vice President Tom Poor Bear will take over the president’s duties during the suspension. Bear Runner instituted the lockdown on Monday afternoon, sending all tribal employees, except emergency personnel, home on administrative leave.