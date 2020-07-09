UPDATE: Driver charged after fatal crash in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 10:45 a.m.

Authorities say a woman is facing charges after an accident left one person dead in eastern Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 5 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 6th Street.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a car ran a red light and crashed into a minivan making a right turn. The driver of the minivan, a 53-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Clemens said the driver of the car, 29-year-old Mariah Brooke Hagen, was arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of her family.

The intersection was closed for several hours Thursday morning while police investigated the crash. Clemens said the accident was caught on surveillance video, which police were able to use in their investigation.

Original story

Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a portion of Cliff Avenue will be closed until further notice Thursday morning as officers investigate an accident.

Sgt. Hoffman did not give any details on the accident itself, but we do know at least one person was injured. Sioux Falls police posted on their Facebook page saying the accident was “serious.”

It happened around 5:00 AM Thursday at Cliff Avenue and 6th Street.

Since then, Cliff Avenue from 5th Street to 7th Street has been closed.

Dakota News Now’s photojournalist, Spencer Lee, said two cars were on scene earlier in the morning that appeared to have crashed.

Stick with Dakota News Now as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.