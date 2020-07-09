Advertisement

UPDATE: Driver charged after fatal crash in eastern Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police said an injury accident closed Cliff Avenue Thursday morning.
Sioux Falls police said an injury accident closed Cliff Avenue Thursday morning.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 10:45 a.m.

Authorities say a woman is facing charges after an accident left one person dead in eastern Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 5 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Cliff Avenue and 6th Street.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a car ran a red light and crashed into a minivan making a right turn. The driver of the minivan, a 53-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Clemens said the driver of the car, 29-year-old Mariah Brooke Hagen, was arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of her family.

The intersection was closed for several hours Thursday morning while police investigated the crash. Clemens said the accident was caught on surveillance video, which police were able to use in their investigation.

Original story

Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a portion of Cliff Avenue will be closed until further notice Thursday morning as officers investigate an accident.

Sgt. Hoffman did not give any details on the accident itself, but we do know at least one person was injured. Sioux Falls police posted on their Facebook page saying the accident was “serious.”

It happened around 5:00 AM Thursday at Cliff Avenue and 6th Street.

Since then, Cliff Avenue from 5th Street to 7th Street has been closed.

Dakota News Now’s photojournalist, Spencer Lee, said two cars were on scene earlier in the morning that appeared to have crashed.

Stick with Dakota News Now as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 14 minutes ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 1 hours ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

South Dakota National Guard units return from European deployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over 100 South Dakota National Guard soldiers are back in the United States after a deployment to Europe.

News

Continued unemployment claims see slight drop, initial claims creep upwards in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims saw a slight uptick while continued claims dropped slightly in South Dakota’s latest jobs reports.

Latest News

News

South Dakota expands unclaimed property recovery program

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many folks across South Dakota may soon be getting a check in the mail, for money they do not even realize they are owed.

News

Dakota pipeline still moving oil despite shutdown order

Updated: 3 hours ago
The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline is continuing to fill it with North Dakota crude oil and has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge’s order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review.

News

Raffle to help Boys & Girls Club of Moody County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Boys & Girls Club of Moody County is raffling off a shed to raise money for the club.

News

Poker run to support camp for children living with cancer & survivors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Ride for a Cure will happen Saturday to help raise money for Camp Bring It On.

News

Coin shortage caused by pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
The U.S. is seeing another shortage due to the pandemic. This time it's pocket change, which is causing some people to break out their piggy banks.