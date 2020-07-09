Landon enjoying being a Canaries player as Birds win again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries took game two the the three game series on Wednesday afternoon over the St. Paul Saints 3-0.

Both teams flew by a scoreless first inning before the Canaries took the early advantage in the top of the second. Ryan Long lead off the inning with an opposite field solo home run to give the Birds the early 1-0.

The run held up until the top of the fifth when Sioux Falls added two more. Andrew Ely led off with a double and Jabari Henry followed him with a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. Alay Lago then hit into a fielder's choice that scored Ely. Damek Tomscha would follow and reach on an error that allowed Jabari Henry to score to stretch the lead to 3-0.

That is how the game would end and it resulted in the first series victory of the season for the Canaries.

Ty Culbreth pitched well in his first start in a Canaries uniform. Culbreth allowed no runs on just three hits over six complete innings earning the win. Michael Gunn, Nicco Blank, and Keaton Steele combined to complete the shutout with Steele picking up the save.

The Canaries go for the series sweep against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday, July 9. First pitched is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tyler Herron gets the start for the Canaries. Eddy Midina will take the ball for the Saints. Birds fans can find links to listen and watch the games on sfcanaries.com.

