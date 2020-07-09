Advertisement

Pentagon leaders face grilling on use of military in unrest

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listen during a Senate Armed Services Committee on budget posture, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listen during a Senate Armed Services Committee on budget posture, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s top leaders are going before Congress for the first time in months to face a long list of controversies, including their differences with President Donald Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month during unrest triggered by the killing of George Floyd in police hands.

The House hearing Thursday will provide the first congressional testimony by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, since March 4, when they appeared to discuss the administration's defense policy proposal. That was before the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent and before nationwide civil unrest threw the Pentagon's relations with Trump into crisis.

Trump's push for an aggressive response to the civil unrest led to an extraordinary clash with Esper and Milley, who on June 1 accompanied the president when he walked from the White House to St. John's Church on Lafayette Square, where he held up a Bible for photographers. That day, a National Guard helicopter was flown at extremely low altitude to help disperse protesters from the capital's streets, prompting a Pentagon investigation into whether that was a proper use of military resources.

Esper drew Trump's ire for telling a Pentagon news conference that he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act to permit the president to use the armed forces to put down domestic civil unrest. Esper said he saw no need for such an extreme measure, a clear counterpoint to Trump's threat to use force.

Esper also made known his regret at having accompanied Trump to the presidential photo opportunity in front of St. John's on the day of the Lafayette Square confrontations.

Milley later expressed public regret that he also had been part of the scene with Trump. He said he had been wrong to stride in uniform with Trump after protesters had been cleared from Lafayette Square. Milley said his presence "created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

"I should not have been there," he told a National Defense University commencement ceremony.

Esper and Milley also are likely to be grilled by members of the House Armed Services Committee on a simmering debate over removing the names of Confederate Army officers from U.S. Army bases and banning other Confederate symbols. That also puts them potentially at odds with Trump, who has said he opposes removing the Confederate names from bases like Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The House and Senate versions of the 2021 defense policy bill require name changes at those 10 Army bases. Trump has said he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk with that provision intact.

Neither Esper nor Milley has spoken publicly about two other controversies likely to be raised at the House hearing — intelligence reports that Russia may have offered bounty money to the Taliban in exchange for killing American and coalition troops in Afghanistan, and reported White House resistance to permitting the Army to promote Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to the rank of colonel.

Vindman, who played a central role in the impeachment case against Trump, announced Wednesday that he will retire. A statement by his lawyer accused Trump of engaging in a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" that meant Vindman's future in the Army would "forever be limited."

Vindman's name was on a promotion list sent to Esper earlier this year, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter. But that list was delayed for weeks because the White House asked for an investigation of Vindman, one of the officials said. The Pentagon did a review and found that any suggestion of misconduct was unfounded. One official said the list was resent to Esper about a month ago, but again was delayed.

A senior defense official said the list was held up by a routine personnel review not related to Vindman. Esper received the final promotion list on Monday and approved it, with Vindman's name included, and it was expected to be sent to the White House in the next day or two, the defense official said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an internal personnel matter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 15 minutes ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in front of Trump Tower

Updated: 20 minutes ago
At the direction of Mayor Bill de Blasio, the big yellow letters are going on the street right in front of Trump Tower.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

National

Officer told George Floyd it took 'a lot of oxygen to talk,' transcripts say

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Transcripts from an officer's body cam reveal the final moments of George Floyd's life.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural is painted near Trump Tower

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Painters started work Thursday on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's planned Black Lives Matter mural near Trump Tower.

Coronavirus

Service workers struggle as reopenings roll back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Many people who were returning to work have been forced to go back on unemployment.

National Politics

Supreme Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

National

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.