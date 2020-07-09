Advertisement

Pierre man still missing, size of search scaled down

By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials plan to reduce the size of the search efforts for a missing Pierre man who is presumed to have drowned Friday afternoon on the Missouri River south of the Oahe Dam.

Lee Weber, 37, jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was saved by a nearby boat. Mr. Weber, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current. The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. Friday, two miles northwest of Fort Pierre. Mr. Weber was the Hughes County Chief Deputy Sheriff.

The search has been on-going daily since Friday afternoon. Wednesday’s effort included an estimated 22 boats, an estimated 50 participants, and the use of drones and the state Highway Patrol airplane. The search area went from Diver’s Point south to Antelope Creek, a total of 15 miles.

Following Wednesday’s search, officials decided to reduce the search to the use of Pierre Rescue boats and drones when available. One drone is from the Hughes/Stanley County Emergency Management and the other is from the Pierre Police Department.

Citizens are asked to remain alert for possible sightings of Mr. Weber while on the river or along shorelines. Please call Pierre Police Dispatch at 605-773-4710.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office thanks all of the agencies and volunteers who have helped with the search. Respect for the privacy of the family is also requested at this time.

