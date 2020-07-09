Poker run to support camp for children living with cancer & survivors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A poker run put on by the Bellator Titans will happen Saturday. Ride for a Cure starts at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls and will end at Critters Lounge in Crooks. Because of COVID-19, it will be a scramble, meaning there are 10 stops participants can go to.

Each rider will stop at five different places. If you go to six places, then you get a bonus card. It’s $20 per hand.

The money raised will go towards sending kids to Camp Bring It On. This camp is for children with cancer and pediatric cancer survivors. It’s uniquely designed to help kids relax and have fun again. The camp is staffed by trained medical professionals from Sanford Children’s Hospital.

