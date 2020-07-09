Raffle to help Boys & Girls Club of Moody County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Club of Moody County is holding a raffle to raise money for the club. Only 500 tickets are being sold to win a shed.

Each ticket is $30. The shed is described as an Old Hickory lofted 10′ x 20′ He/She Shed. Tickets will be sold until July 15th or until they’re sold out. The drawing is at 6:00 PM July 15th. You can purchase tickets online here or people can send a check to the Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Moody County is open and serving kids in the Flandreau community, serving weekly breakfast and lunch meals and will host a virtual Youth Duathlon at the end of July.

